Wake Forest hosts Gardner-Webb following Hawkins’ 21-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays Wake Forest after Ashley Hawkins scored 21 points in Gardner-Webb’s 82-64 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Demon Deacons are 3-2 in home games. Wake Forest scores 64.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 0-5 away from home. Gardner-Webb ranks fourth in the Big South with 10.6 assists per game led by Hawkins averaging 4.0.

Wake Forest’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 9.7 more points per game (62.8) than Wake Forest allows to opponents (53.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamia Jones is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

Hawkins is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

