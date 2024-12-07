Wake Forest hosts conference foe Boston College

Boston College Eagles (6-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Boston College Eagles (6-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -10.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Donald Hand Jr. and Boston College take on Hunter Sallis and Wake Forest on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons are 5-0 on their home court. Wake Forest ranks fourth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.7 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Eagles play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Boston College ranks eighth in the ACC with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Hand averaging 7.8.

Wake Forest scores 66.9 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 68.7 Boston College allows. Boston College averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wake Forest allows.

The Demon Deacons and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davin Cosby Jr. is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 7.6 points.

Hand averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.