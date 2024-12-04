Wake Forest Demon Deacons host the Campbell Camels in non-conference action

Campbell Camels (5-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest…

Campbell Camels (5-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest and Campbell face off in non-conference action.

The Demon Deacons have gone 4-2 at home. Wake Forest averages 65.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Camels are 0-3 on the road. Campbell ranks seventh in the CAA with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Audrey Fuller averaging 1.9.

Wake Forest scores 65.4 points, 6.9 more per game than the 58.5 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Wake Forest gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegyn Conley averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

Courtney Dahlquist averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

