Wake Forest beats Syracuse 81-71 for the program’s first win at the JMA Wireless Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 23 points, Tre’Von Spillers had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Wake Forest beat Syracuse 81-71 on Tuesday.

Wake Forest started the game on a 17-2 run before having its lead trimmed to 36-34 at halftime. Syracuse started the second half on an 11-3 run to take a six-point lead.

Wake Forest went ahead for good after making five 3-pointers in four-plus minutes to lead 58-52 with 9:15 remaining. The Demon Deacons extended it to 68-60 when Sallis threw a no-look pass to Cameron Hildreth for a fast-break layup.

Hildreth added a step-back 3-pointer with 3:34 left for a 71-65 lead and Wake Forest sealed it by making 10 straight free throws in the final 1:39.

It was Wake Forest’s first win in seven visits to the JMA Wireless Dome.

Hildreth finished with 14 points for Wake Forest (10-4, 2-1 ACC), which was coming off its second 10-day break from games in December. Ty-Laur Johnson added 11 points and Juke Harris scored 10.

Jaquan Carlos and Lucas Taylor each scored 16 points for Syracuse (6-7, 0-2). Kyle Cuffe Jr. added 14 points and Eddie Lampkin Jr. had 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Wake Forest hosts NC State on Saturday. Syracuse plays at Florida State on Saturday.

