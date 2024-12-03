Wake Forest and Campbell meet in non-conference showdown

Campbell Camels (5-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell heads…

Campbell Camels (5-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell heads to Wake Forest for a non-conference matchup.

The Demon Deacons have gone 4-2 at home. Wake Forest is third in the ACC in team defense, allowing 53.0 points while holding opponents to 36.4% shooting.

The Camels are 0-3 on the road. Campbell ranks fourth in the CAA with 13.1 assists per game led by Gemma Nunez averaging 5.9.

Wake Forest’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Campbell gives up. Campbell scores 12.5 more points per game (65.5) than Wake Forest gives up (53.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamia Jones is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

Olivia Tucker is shooting 34.7% and averaging 11.9 points for the Camels.

