Waite leads Illinois State against Marquette after 25-point performance

Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-2)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays Marquette after Caroline Waite scored 25 points in Illinois State’s 110-60 win over the Saint Francis (IL) Fighting Saints.

The Golden Eagles are 3-0 in home games. Marquette is third in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 54.4 points while holding opponents to 32.9% shooting.

The Redbirds are 1-1 on the road. Illinois State ranks eighth in the MVC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Doneelah Washington averaging 1.9.

Marquette scores 70.6 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 67.0 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State has shot at a 50.6% rate from the field this season, 17.7 percentage points higher than the 32.9% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is scoring 14.4 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Elyce Knudsen averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

