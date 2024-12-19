Wainwright scores 26 off the bench, Long Beach State beats Pepperdine 79-76

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — TJ Wainwright led Long Beach State past Pepperdine on Thursday night with 26 points off of…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — TJ Wainwright led Long Beach State past Pepperdine on Thursday night with 26 points off of the bench in a 79-76 victory.

Wainwright had eight rebounds for the Beach (5-8). Devin Askew scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 14 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Varick Lewis shot 3 for 7, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Stefan Todorovic finished with 32 points and three steals for the Waves (5-7). Moe Odum added 14 points, 11 assists and two steals for Pepperdine. Boubacar Coulibaly also had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Askew led Long Beach State with 12 points in the second half as his team was outscored by six points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

