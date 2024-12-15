Wahinekapu leads Hawaii against UAPB after 20-point showing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-3, 0-1 Big West) Honolulu; Tuesday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-3, 0-1 Big West)

Honolulu; Tuesday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on UAPB after Lily Wahinekapu scored 20 points in Hawaii’s 73-69 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Rainbow Wahine are 4-2 in home games. Hawaii ranks seventh in the Big West with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ritorya Tamilo averaging 1.4.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-5 away from home. UAPB ranks sixth in the SWAC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Briontanay Marshall averaging 4.8.

Hawaii is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 40.4% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB’s 32.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Hawaii has given up to its opponents (35.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Meilani McBee averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc.

Janiyah Tucker is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Golden Lions.

