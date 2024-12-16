Wahinekapu leads Hawaii against UAPB after 20-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-3, 0-1 Big West) Honolulu; Tuesday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-3, 0-1 Big West)

Honolulu; Tuesday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts UAPB after Lily Wahinekapu scored 20 points in Hawaii’s 73-69 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Rainbow Wahine are 4-2 on their home court. Hawaii is sixth in the Big West scoring 61.0 points while shooting 38.8% from the field.

The Golden Lions are 0-5 on the road. UAPB is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Hawaii averages 61.0 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 66.5 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Hawaii allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meilani McBee averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc.

Janiyah Tucker is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Golden Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

