Wagner visits Rutgers following McMiller’s 30-point game

Wagner Seahawks (2-7) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Wagner after Kiyomi McMiller scored 30 points in Rutgers’ 83-58 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 6-2 in home games. Rutgers is the Big Ten leader with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Chyna Cornwell averaging 5.2.

The Seahawks have gone 0-5 away from home. Wagner is fifth in the NEC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Keana Foz averaging 1.8.

Rutgers’ average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 52.1 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 67.7 Rutgers allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMiller is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Julia Fabozzi is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.