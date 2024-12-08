Wagner takes on Lafayette on 6-game slide

Wagner Seahawks (1-6) at Lafayette Leopards (2-6) Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner comes into the matchup…

Wagner Seahawks (1-6) at Lafayette Leopards (2-6)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner comes into the matchup against Lafayette after losing six straight games.

The Leopards have gone 1-2 at home. Lafayette has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Seahawks are 0-4 on the road. Wagner is sixth in the NEC allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Lafayette scores 52.4 points per game, 19.5 fewer points than the 71.9 Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 51.7 points per game, 22.1 fewer points than the 73.8 Lafayette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Leopards.

Julia Fabozzi is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Seahawks.

