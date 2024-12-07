Wagner takes on Lafayette, looks to break 6-game skid

Wagner Seahawks (1-6) at Lafayette Leopards (2-6) Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner enters the matchup against…

Wagner Seahawks (1-6) at Lafayette Leopards (2-6)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner enters the matchup against Lafayette after losing six straight games.

The Leopards are 1-2 in home games. Lafayette is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Seahawks are 0-4 in road games. Wagner is 1-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lafayette averages 52.4 points per game, 19.5 fewer points than the 71.9 Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 51.7 points per game, 22.1 fewer points than the 73.8 Lafayette gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Leopards.

Julia Fabozzi is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Seahawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

