Wagner Seahawks play the Manhattan Jaspers on 3-game win streak

Manhattan Jaspers (4-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-4)

Staten Island, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -2.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Manhattan.

The Seahawks have gone 3-0 at home. Wagner ranks ninth in the NEC with 20.4 points per game in the paint led by R.J. Greene averaging 6.0.

The Jaspers are 1-3 on the road. Manhattan gives up 77.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Wagner averages 57.9 points per game, 19.2 fewer points than the 77.1 Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Wagner allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kair Sanchez is scoring 9.1 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Seahawks.

Will Sydnor is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Jaspers.

