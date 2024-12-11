Wagner Seahawks face the NJIT Highlanders on 7-game slide

NJIT Highlanders (2-9) at Wagner Seahawks (1-7) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks to…

NJIT Highlanders (2-9) at Wagner Seahawks (1-7)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks to end its seven-game losing streak when the Seahawks take on NJIT.

The Seahawks have gone 1-1 at home. Wagner ranks seventh in the NEC in rebounding averaging 27.8 rebounds. Julia Fabozzi leads the Seahawks with 6.3 boards.

The Highlanders are 1-4 on the road. NJIT has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wagner’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game NJIT allows. NJIT averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Wagner allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabozzi is shooting 32.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Seahawks.

Enya Maguire is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 7.2 points and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

