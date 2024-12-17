Wagner faces Manhattan, looks for 4th straight win

Manhattan Jaspers (4-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-4) Staten Island, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner…

Manhattan Jaspers (4-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-4)

Staten Island, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Manhattan.

The Seahawks have gone 3-0 at home. Wagner is ninth in the NEC scoring 57.9 points while shooting 37.9% from the field.

The Jaspers are 1-3 in road games. Manhattan is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wagner averages 57.9 points per game, 19.2 fewer points than the 77.1 Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Wagner allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kair Sanchez is shooting 51.7% and averaging 9.1 points for the Seahawks.

Will Sydnor is averaging 14.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Jaspers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.