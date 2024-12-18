Volker leads Marquette against Bowling Green after 21-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) at Bowling Green Falcons (5-4) Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits…

Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) at Bowling Green Falcons (5-4)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits Bowling Green after Lee Volker scored 21 points in Marquette’s 69-51 win over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Falcons have gone 3-0 in home games. Bowling Green has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 1-2 on the road.

Bowling Green averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Marquette allows. Marquette averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Bowling Green gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amy Velasco is shooting 51.8% and averaging 19.4 points for the Falcons.

Skylar Forbes is averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.