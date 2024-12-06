VMI hosts Queens after Ashby’s 20-point game

Queens Royals (3-5) at VMI Keydets (5-5) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on VMI after…

Queens Royals (3-5) at VMI Keydets (5-5)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on VMI after Chris Ashby scored 20 points in Queens’ 86-78 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Keydets are 3-0 on their home court. VMI scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Royals are 0-4 on the road. Queens has a 2-4 record against opponents above .500.

VMI averages 79.0 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 74.4 Queens allows. Queens’ 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than VMI has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Johnson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Keydets.

Ashby is averaging 11.9 points for the Royals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

