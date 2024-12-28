Virginia visits No. 3 Notre Dame after Hidalgo’s 33-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 0-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2, 1-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 0-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2, 1-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame hosts Virginia after Hannah Hidalgo scored 33 points in Notre Dame’s 97-54 victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Fighting Irish are 6-0 on their home court. Notre Dame ranks third in college basketball with 30.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Liatu King averaging 8.0.

The Cavaliers are 0-1 in ACC play. Virginia is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Notre Dame averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Virginia allows. Virginia scores 12.0 more points per game (73.5) than Notre Dame gives up to opponents (61.5).

The Fighting Irish and Cavaliers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 13.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Fighting Irish.

Kymora Johnson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 85.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 12.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.