Virginia Tech plays N.C. A&T on 5-game home skid

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-6, 0-1 CAA) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-6, 0-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech looks to end its five-game home losing streak with a victory against N.C. A&T.

The Hokies are 3-3 on their home court. Virginia Tech gives up 70.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Aggies are 1-5 in road games. N.C. A&T has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Virginia Tech is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 43.4% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 6.6 more points per game (77.2) than Virginia Tech gives up (70.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is shooting 59.6% and averaging 11.9 points for the Hokies.

Ryan Forrest is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

