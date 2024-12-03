Virginia Tech hosts Edwards and Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits Virginia Tech…

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits Virginia Tech after Jason Edwards scored 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 87-56 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Hokies have gone 3-1 at home. Virginia Tech is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Commodores play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Vanderbilt ranks ninth in the SEC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Devin averaging 3.8.

Virginia Tech’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 13.9 more points per game (84.0) than Virginia Tech gives up to opponents (70.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schutt is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 8.6 points.

Edwards is shooting 49.5% and averaging 18.1 points for the Commodores.

