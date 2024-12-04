Virginia Tech hosts Edwards and Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -5.5; over/under…

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits Virginia Tech after Jason Edwards scored 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 87-56 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Hokies have gone 3-1 in home games. Virginia Tech is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Commodores play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Vanderbilt averages 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Virginia Tech averages 69.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 69.6 Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Virginia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Hokies.

Edwards averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.