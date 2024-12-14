Live Radio
Virginia Tech hosts Draper and Navy

The Associated Press

December 14, 2024, 3:43 AM

Navy Midshipmen (3-7) at Virginia Tech Hokies (4-6, 0-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits Virginia Tech after Donovan Draper scored 22 points in Navy’s 69-64 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Hokies have gone 4-3 at home. Virginia Tech is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Midshipmen have gone 1-2 away from home. Navy has a 1-6 record against teams over .500.

Virginia Tech is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Navy allows to opponents. Navy averages 72.9 points per game, 2.7 more than the 70.2 Virginia Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schutt is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 9.5 points.

Austin Benigni is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Midshipmen.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

