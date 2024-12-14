Virginia Tech hosts Draper and Navy

Navy Midshipmen (3-7) at Virginia Tech Hokies (4-6, 0-1 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits…

Navy Midshipmen (3-7) at Virginia Tech Hokies (4-6, 0-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits Virginia Tech after Donovan Draper scored 22 points in Navy’s 69-64 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Hokies have gone 4-3 at home. Virginia Tech is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Midshipmen have gone 1-2 away from home. Navy has a 1-6 record against teams over .500.

Virginia Tech is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Navy allows to opponents. Navy averages 72.9 points per game, 2.7 more than the 70.2 Virginia Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schutt is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 9.5 points.

Austin Benigni is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Midshipmen.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.