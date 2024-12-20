Virginia Tech hosts Campbell after White’s 23-point game

Campbell Camels (6-4) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3, 0-1 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech…

Campbell Camels (6-4) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3, 0-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Campbell after Lani White scored 23 points in Virginia Tech’s 73-34 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Hokies have gone 6-0 at home. Virginia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC with 15.5 assists per game led by Mackenzie Nelson averaging 3.2.

The Camels have gone 0-4 away from home. Campbell scores 62.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Virginia Tech’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Campbell allows. Campbell averages 62.5 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 62.9 Virginia Tech allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 4.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hokies.

Gianni Boone is shooting 44.3% and averaging 11.3 points for the Camels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.