Virginia Tech Hokies face the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-4, 1-0 A-10) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6, 0-1 ACC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech squares off against Saint Joseph’s (PA) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Hokies are 5-5 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 6-4 in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Virginia Tech averages 71.2 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 69.0 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Virginia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 7.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Hokies.

Erik Reynolds II averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.