Virginia Tech Hokies and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks play in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-4, 1-0 A-10) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6, 0-1 ACC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-4, 1-0 A-10) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6, 0-1 ACC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech squares off against Saint Joseph’s (PA) at The Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Hokies are 5-5 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks have a 6-4 record in non-conference games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks eighth in the A-10 giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Virginia Tech scores 71.2 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 69.0 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is scoring 10.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Hokies.

Xzayvier Brown is averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.