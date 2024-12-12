Virginia Tech faces N.C. A&T, looks to stop home losing streak

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-6, 0-1 CAA) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-6, 0-1 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-6, 0-1 CAA) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-6, 0-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -15.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts N.C. A&T looking to stop its five-game home skid.

The Hokies are 3-3 on their home court. Virginia Tech is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aggies are 1-5 on the road. N.C. A&T averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Virginia Tech’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is scoring 11.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Hokies.

Ryan Forrest is averaging 19.9 points for the Aggies.

