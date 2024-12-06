Virginia Tech faces conference rival No. 18 Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-5) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts No.…

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-5)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts No. 18 Pittsburgh in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Hokies have gone 3-2 in home games. Virginia Tech averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers are 1-1 on the road. Pittsburgh is 6-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Virginia Tech is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Pittsburgh allows to opponents. Pittsburgh averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Virginia Tech allows.

The Hokies and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is shooting 59.6% and averaging 11.4 points for the Hokies.

Ishmael Leggett is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.