Virginia take on American in non-conference play

American Eagles (6-5) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-5, 0-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -13.5; over/under is 119.5

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and American take on Isaac McKneely and Virginia in non-conference action.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-1 at home. Virginia ranks second in the ACC in team defense, allowing 60.5 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. American ranks eighth in the Patriot League scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Rogers averaging 8.2.

Virginia scores 61.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 71.0 American gives up. American scores 9.1 more points per game (69.6) than Virginia gives up (60.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: McKneely is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cavaliers.

Elijah Stephens is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

