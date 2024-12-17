Virginia hosts No. 21 Memphis after Hunter’s 23-point game

Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-4, 0-1 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Memphis…

Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-4, 0-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Memphis visits Virginia after Tyrese Hunter scored 23 points in Memphis’ 87-82 overtime win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-0 at home. Virginia ranks second in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.2 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Tigers are 2-0 in road games. Memphis ranks eighth in the AAC scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Dain Dainja averaging 8.2.

Virginia is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

PJ Haggerty is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

