Virginia hosts Freeman and Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-6) at Virginia Cavaliers (5-4, 0-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -15.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays Virginia after Brayon Freeman scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 79-62 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Cavaliers are 4-0 in home games. Virginia is second in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Wildcats are 0-5 in road games. Bethune-Cookman is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Virginia scores 61.7 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 75.9 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Cavaliers.

Freeman is averaging 16.5 points for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.