Villanova Wildcats take on the Temple Owls

Temple Owls (4-3) vs. Villanova Wildcats (5-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Temple in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Wildcats are 5-4 in non-conference play. Villanova is eighth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. Wooga Poplar leads the Wildcats with 6.7 boards.

The Owls are 4-3 in non-conference play. Temple is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Villanova averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Temple allows. Temple scores 13.1 more points per game (79.0) than Villanova allows to opponents (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is scoring 25.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Wildcats.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Owls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

