Villanova Wildcats play the Temple Owls

Temple Owls (4-3) vs. Villanova Wildcats (5-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Temple in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Wildcats have a 5-4 record in non-conference play. Villanova is third in the Big East with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 3.1.

The Owls are 4-3 in non-conference play. Temple is third in the AAC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by William Settle averaging 5.1.

Villanova averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Temple allows. Temple averages 13.1 more points per game (79.0) than Villanova gives up to opponents (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is scoring 25.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Owls.

