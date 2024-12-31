Villanova visits Butler following Dixon’s 27-point showing

Villanova Wildcats (8-5, 1-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-6, 0-2 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Villanova Wildcats (8-5, 1-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-6, 0-2 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits Butler after Eric Dixon scored 27 points in Villanova’s 86-79 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 in home games. Butler scores 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in Big East play. Villanova scores 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Butler is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Villanova allows to opponents. Villanova averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Butler gives up.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Screen is averaging 6.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs.

Wooga Poplar is averaging 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.