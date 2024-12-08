Villanova visits Brown and Fairfield

Villanova Wildcats (5-4) at Fairfield Stags (5-2) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Villanova after…

Villanova Wildcats (5-4) at Fairfield Stags (5-2)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Villanova after Raiana Brown scored 21 points in Fairfield’s 94-47 victory against the CUNY Staten Island Dolphins.

The Stags have gone 2-1 in home games. Fairfield is 54th in college basketball averaging 10.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.4% from downtown. Meghan Andersen leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 41.0% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 1-1 on the road. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine Bascoe averaging 4.2.

Fairfield makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Villanova scores 7.9 more points per game (64.3) than Fairfield allows to opponents (56.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Andersen is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Stags.

Bascoe is averaging 15.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.