Villanova visits Ashworth and Creighton

Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (7-5, 0-1 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -4.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on Villanova after Steven Ashworth scored 21 points in Creighton’s 81-57 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bluejays have gone 6-1 at home. Creighton is sixth in the Big East with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 11.8.

The Wildcats are 1-0 against Big East opponents. Villanova ranks second in the Big East shooting 40.6% from 3-point range.

Creighton scores 76.0 points, 9.6 more per game than the 66.4 Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Creighton gives up.

The Bluejays and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is averaging 16.7 points and 5.9 assists for the Bluejays.

Eric Dixon averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 25.7 points while shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

