Villanova plays St. John’s on home slide

St. John’s Red Storm (10-1) at Villanova Wildcats (6-6)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on St. John’s looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Wildcats are 3-2 on their home court. Villanova is 3-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Storm are 5-0 in road games. St. John’s ranks ninth in the Big East with 27.4 rebounds per game led by Phoenix Gedeon averaging 4.9.

Villanova makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). St. John’s has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Red Storm meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denae Carter is averaging 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Lashae Dwyer is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Red Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 64.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

