Villanova hosts Jones and Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-7) at Villanova Wildcats (6-4)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -28.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits Villanova after Dylan Jones scored 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 98-54 victory over the Lehman Lightning.

The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. Villanova ranks fourth in the Big East with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 2.8.

The Knights are 0-6 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Villanova makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 25.7 points while shooting 54.1% from beyond the arc.

Terrence Brown is averaging 21.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Knights.

