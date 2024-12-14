Villanova hosts JMU following Scott’s 22-point game

James Madison Dukes (7-3) at Villanova Wildcats (6-5) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces Villanova…

James Madison Dukes (7-3) at Villanova Wildcats (6-5)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces Villanova after Roshala Scott scored 22 points in JMU’s 93-62 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Wildcats are 3-1 in home games. Villanova is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Dukes are 2-1 on the road. JMU is third in the Sun Belt scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Scott averaging 7.0.

Villanova makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than JMU has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). JMU scores 5.2 more points per game (70.7) than Villanova allows to opponents (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Bascoe is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Wildcats.

Peyton McDaniel is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Dukes.

