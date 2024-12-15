Villanova hosts JMU after Scott’s 22-point performance

James Madison Dukes (7-3) at Villanova Wildcats (6-5) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: JMU plays Villanova…

James Madison Dukes (7-3) at Villanova Wildcats (6-5)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU plays Villanova after Roshala Scott scored 22 points in JMU’s 93-62 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 at home. Villanova is eighth in the Big East with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Denae Carter averaging 4.1.

The Dukes are 2-1 on the road. JMU has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Villanova makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than JMU has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). JMU has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Bascoe is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats.

Peyton McDaniel is averaging 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Dukes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

