Villanova hosts Eads and Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (7-6, 1-0 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Seton Hall Pirates (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (7-6, 1-0 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits Villanova after Jada Eads scored 26 points in Seton Hall’s 69-49 victory against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 4-2 on their home court. Villanova ranks sixth in the Big East with 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Lara Edmanson averaging 5.0.

The Pirates are 2-0 in conference games. Seton Hall averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 9-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Villanova is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Seton Hall allows to opponents. Seton Hall averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Villanova allows.

The Wildcats and Pirates meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Webber is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.1 points.

Faith Misonius is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

