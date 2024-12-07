Vice and Marquette host Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-2) Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Illinois State…

Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-2)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Illinois State after Halley Vice scored 20 points in Marquette’s 83-67 win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Golden Eagles are 3-0 in home games. Marquette averages 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Redbirds are 1-1 on the road. Illinois State averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Marquette’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Illinois State allows. Illinois State has shot at a 50.6% clip from the field this season, 17.7 percentage points greater than the 32.9% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is scoring 14.4 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Shannon Dowell is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Redbirds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

