Vermont visits Sofilkanich and Bucknell

Vermont Catamounts (4-5) at Bucknell Bison (3-4) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Vermont after Ashley…

Vermont Catamounts (4-5) at Bucknell Bison (3-4)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Vermont after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 65-54 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Bison are 2-0 in home games. Bucknell is sixth in the Patriot scoring 60.4 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Catamounts have gone 1-2 away from home. Vermont is third in the America East with 12.9 assists per game led by Catherine Gilwee averaging 3.7.

Bucknell’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Vermont allows. Vermont has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isabella King averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Keira Hanson is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 9.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.