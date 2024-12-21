Vermont visits Princeton on 3-game road slide

Vermont Catamounts (5-8) at Princeton Tigers (6-4) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will aim to…

Vermont Catamounts (5-8) at Princeton Tigers (6-4)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will aim to end its three-game road skid when the Catamounts face Princeton.

The Tigers are 2-0 in home games. Princeton is sixth in the Ivy League with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Madison St. Rose averaging 3.0.

The Catamounts are 1-4 in road games. Vermont is eighth in the America East with 27.0 rebounds per game led by Bella Vito averaging 5.8.

Princeton averages 68.4 points, 9.1 more per game than the 59.3 Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Princeton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skye Belker is scoring 13.5 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tigers.

Keira Hanson is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 10.8 points.

