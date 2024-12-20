Vermont visits Princeton, looks to stop road skid

Vermont Catamounts (5-8) at Princeton Tigers (6-4) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will attempt to…

Vermont Catamounts (5-8) at Princeton Tigers (6-4)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Catamounts play Princeton.

The Tigers are 2-0 in home games.

The Catamounts are 1-4 on the road. Vermont has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Princeton averages 68.4 points, 9.1 more per game than the 59.3 Vermont allows. Vermont averages 60.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 65.7 Princeton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skye Belker is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Tigers.

Anna Olson is shooting 59.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Catamounts.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

