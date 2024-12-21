Vermont visits Cornish and Dartmouth

Vermont Catamounts (6-7) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-7) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -6.5;…

Vermont Catamounts (6-7) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-7)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts Vermont after Ryan Cornish scored 20 points in Dartmouth’s 80-76 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Big Green are 2-2 in home games. Dartmouth ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Mitchell-Day averaging 1.7.

The Catamounts are 1-5 on the road. Vermont is eighth in the America East with 28.9 rebounds per game led by Ileri Ayo-Faleye averaging 4.7.

Dartmouth averages 76.7 points, 10.2 more per game than the 66.5 Vermont gives up. Vermont’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Haskins averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc.

TJ Hurley is averaging 15.1 points for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.