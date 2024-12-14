Vermont Catamounts welcome the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-1) at Vermont Catamounts (5-6) Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Quinnipiac in…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-1) at Vermont Catamounts (5-6)

Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Quinnipiac in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Catamounts have gone 3-1 at home. Vermont averages 59.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Bobcats are 2-1 in road games.

Vermont averages 59.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 59.9 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac scores 13.1 more points per game (70.6) than Vermont allows (57.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Olson is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Catamounts.

Gal Raviv is averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.