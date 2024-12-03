Verhulst leads No. 11 Oklahoma against No. 22 Louisville after 29-point showing

Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) at Louisville Cardinals (5-2) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oklahoma visits No.…

Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) at Louisville Cardinals (5-2)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oklahoma visits No. 22 Louisville after Payton Verhulst scored 29 points in Oklahoma’s 109-99 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Cardinals are 2-0 on their home court. Louisville ranks fifth in the ACC with 16.9 assists per game led by Ja’Leah Williams averaging 5.1.

The Sooners are 2-0 on the road. Oklahoma averages 24.1 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Verhulst with 5.3.

Louisville’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma scores 27.3 more points per game (92.0) than Louisville allows (64.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Imari Berry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc.

Verhulst is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

