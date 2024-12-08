Verhulst leads No. 11 Oklahoma against Alabama State after 21-point game

Alabama State Hornets (2-6) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oklahoma hosts…

Alabama State Hornets (2-6) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oklahoma hosts Alabama State after Payton Verhulst scored 21 points in Oklahoma’s 78-72 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Sooners are 3-0 on their home court. Oklahoma is 6-1 against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 0-4 on the road. Alabama State gives up 81.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 37.0 points per game.

Oklahoma scores 90.3 points, 9.2 more per game than the 81.1 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 44.1 points per game, 18.5 fewer points than the 62.6 Oklahoma allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan Beers is shooting 72.6% and averaging 18.6 points for the Sooners.

Kaitlyn Bryant is shooting 20.8% from beyond the arc with 0.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 5.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

