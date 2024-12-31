Velasco, Bowling Green Falcons to visit Dunn, Kent State Golden Flashes

Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5) Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Amy Velasco…

Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5)

Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amy Velasco and Bowling Green take on Bridget Dunn and Kent State on Wednesday.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-1 in home games. Kent State ranks second in the MAC with 17.7 assists per game led by Jenna Batsch averaging 4.1.

The Falcons have gone 0-5 away from home. Bowling Green ranks third in the MAC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Taya Ellis averaging 6.0.

Kent State makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Bowling Green scores 6.4 more points per game (68.7) than Kent State gives up to opponents (62.3).

The Golden Flashes and Falcons face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is averaging 7.2 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

Velasco is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

