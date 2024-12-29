VCU visits Ziegler and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

VCU Rams (6-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-2) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays…

VCU Rams (6-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-2)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays VCU after Laura Ziegler scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 59-54 victory against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Hawks are 5-1 in home games.

The Rams are 1-2 on the road. VCU averages 59.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 3.7 per game VCU gives up. VCU averages 5.1 more points per game (59.6) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up (54.5).

The Hawks and Rams square off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Smith averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc.

Mary-Anna Asare is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 56.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.